5 Bolivian bolivianos to Japanese yen
Convert BOB to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 BOB to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.9742
|23.3908
|Low
|20.9855
|20.9855
|Average
|22.1654
|22.6408
|Change
|-7.43%
|-5.92%
1 BOB to JPY stats
The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9742 and a 30 day low of 20.9855. This means the 30 day average was 22.1654. The change for BOB to JPY was -7.43.
The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.3908 and a 90 day low of 20.9855. This means the 90 day average was 22.6408. The change for BOB to JPY was -5.92.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
|1 BOB
|21.17180 JPY
|5 BOB
|105.85900 JPY
|10 BOB
|211.71800 JPY
|20 BOB
|423.43600 JPY
|50 BOB
|1,058.59000 JPY
|100 BOB
|2,117.18000 JPY
|250 BOB
|5,292.95000 JPY
|500 BOB
|10,585.90000 JPY
|1000 BOB
|21,171.80000 JPY
|2000 BOB
|42,343.60000 JPY
|5000 BOB
|105,859.00000 JPY
|10000 BOB
|211,718.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
|100 JPY
|4.72325 BOB
|1000 JPY
|47.23250 BOB
|1500 JPY
|70.84875 BOB
|2000 JPY
|94.46500 BOB
|3000 JPY
|141.69750 BOB
|5000 JPY
|236.16250 BOB
|5400 JPY
|255.05550 BOB
|10000 JPY
|472.32500 BOB
|15000 JPY
|708.48750 BOB
|20000 JPY
|944.65000 BOB
|25000 JPY
|1,180.81250 BOB
|30000 JPY
|1,416.97500 BOB