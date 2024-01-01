10 Bolivian bolivianos to Japanese yen

Convert BOB to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 bob
212 jpy

Bs1.000 BOB = ¥21.17 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.974223.3908
Low20.985520.9855
Average22.165422.6408
Change-7.43%-5.92%
View full history

1 BOB to JPY stats

The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9742 and a 30 day low of 20.9855. This means the 30 day average was 22.1654. The change for BOB to JPY was -7.43.

The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.3908 and a 90 day low of 20.9855. This means the 90 day average was 22.6408. The change for BOB to JPY was -5.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
1 BOB21.17180 JPY
5 BOB105.85900 JPY
10 BOB211.71800 JPY
20 BOB423.43600 JPY
50 BOB1,058.59000 JPY
100 BOB2,117.18000 JPY
250 BOB5,292.95000 JPY
500 BOB10,585.90000 JPY
1000 BOB21,171.80000 JPY
2000 BOB42,343.60000 JPY
5000 BOB105,859.00000 JPY
10000 BOB211,718.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
100 JPY4.72325 BOB
1000 JPY47.23250 BOB
1500 JPY70.84875 BOB
2000 JPY94.46500 BOB
3000 JPY141.69750 BOB
5000 JPY236.16250 BOB
5400 JPY255.05550 BOB
10000 JPY472.32500 BOB
15000 JPY708.48750 BOB
20000 JPY944.65000 BOB
25000 JPY1,180.81250 BOB
30000 JPY1,416.97500 BOB