500 bob
62.47 chf

Bs1.000 BOB = SFr.0.1249 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13020.1324
Low0.12340.1234
Average0.12740.1293
Change-3.50%-4.56%
1 BOB to CHF stats

The performance of BOB to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1302 and a 30 day low of 0.1234. This means the 30 day average was 0.1274. The change for BOB to CHF was -3.50.

The performance of BOB to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1324 and a 90 day low of 0.1234. This means the 90 day average was 0.1293. The change for BOB to CHF was -4.56.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Swiss Franc
1 BOB0.12493 CHF
5 BOB0.62466 CHF
10 BOB1.24931 CHF
20 BOB2.49862 CHF
50 BOB6.24655 CHF
100 BOB12.49310 CHF
250 BOB31.23275 CHF
500 BOB62.46550 CHF
1000 BOB124.93100 CHF
2000 BOB249.86200 CHF
5000 BOB624.65500 CHF
10000 BOB1,249.31000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CHF8.00439 BOB
5 CHF40.02195 BOB
10 CHF80.04390 BOB
20 CHF160.08780 BOB
50 CHF400.21950 BOB
100 CHF800.43900 BOB
250 CHF2,001.09750 BOB
500 CHF4,002.19500 BOB
1000 CHF8,004.39000 BOB
2000 CHF16,008.78000 BOB
5000 CHF40,021.95000 BOB
10000 CHF80,043.90000 BOB