Bolivian boliviano to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Swiss francs is currently 0.125 today, reflecting a -0.339% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.126 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.122 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.564% decrease in value.