5,000 Brunei dollars to Czech korunas

Convert BND to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
87,335.50 czk

B$1.000 BND = Kč17.47 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.581617.5816
Low17.220916.7522
Average17.387617.1469
Change0.48%2.25%
1 BND to CZK stats

The performance of BND to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.5816 and a 30 day low of 17.2209. This means the 30 day average was 17.3876. The change for BND to CZK was 0.48.

The performance of BND to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5816 and a 90 day low of 16.7522. This means the 90 day average was 17.1469. The change for BND to CZK was 2.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BND17.46710 CZK
5 BND87.33550 CZK
10 BND174.67100 CZK
20 BND349.34200 CZK
50 BND873.35500 CZK
100 BND1,746.71000 CZK
250 BND4,366.77500 CZK
500 BND8,733.55000 CZK
1000 BND17,467.10000 CZK
2000 BND34,934.20000 CZK
5000 BND87,335.50000 CZK
10000 BND174,671.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brunei Dollar
1 CZK0.05725 BND
5 CZK0.28625 BND
10 CZK0.57251 BND
20 CZK1.14501 BND
50 CZK2.86253 BND
100 CZK5.72506 BND
250 CZK14.31265 BND
500 CZK28.62530 BND
1000 CZK57.25060 BND
2000 CZK114.50120 BND
5000 CZK286.25300 BND
10000 CZK572.50600 BND