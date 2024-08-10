Brunei dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Czech korunas is currently 17.467 today, reflecting a -0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.195% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 17.573 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 17.411 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.527% decrease in value.