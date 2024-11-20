Brunei dollar to Czech korunas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brunei dollar to Czech korunas history summary. This is the Brunei dollar (BND) to Czech korunas (CZK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BND and CZK historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
BND to CZK conversion chart
1 BND = 17.83330 CZK
0
Brunei dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Czech korunas is currently 17.833 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 17.893 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 17.790 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.
