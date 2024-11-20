Brunei dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Czech korunas is currently 17.833 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 17.893 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 17.790 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.