Bermudan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
605,058 xof

1.000 BMD = 605.1 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1690.9221.6581.34518.9320.788
1 CAD0.735161.1690.6781.220.98913.9240.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47490.16811.7981.45820.5250.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BMD605.05800 XOF
5 BMD3,025.29000 XOF
10 BMD6,050.58000 XOF
20 BMD12,101.16000 XOF
50 BMD30,252.90000 XOF
100 BMD60,505.80000 XOF
250 BMD151,264.50000 XOF
500 BMD302,529.00000 XOF
1000 BMD605,058.00000 XOF
2000 BMD1,210,116.00000 XOF
5000 BMD3,025,290.00000 XOF
10000 BMD6,050,580.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bermudan Dollar
1 XOF0.00165 BMD
5 XOF0.00826 BMD
10 XOF0.01653 BMD
20 XOF0.03305 BMD
50 XOF0.08264 BMD
100 XOF0.16527 BMD
250 XOF0.41318 BMD
500 XOF0.82637 BMD
1000 XOF1.65273 BMD
2000 XOF3.30546 BMD
5000 XOF8.26365 BMD
10000 XOF16.52730 BMD