2,000 Bermudan dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BMD to CRC at the real exchange rate

2,000 bmd
1,059,640 crc

$1.000 BMD = ₡529.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BMD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High530.0600534.0500
Low522.2700509.7450
Average526.4530524.0031
Change1.01%3.45%
1 BMD to CRC stats

The performance of BMD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 530.0600 and a 30 day low of 522.2700. This means the 30 day average was 526.4530. The change for BMD to CRC was 1.01.

The performance of BMD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 534.0500 and a 90 day low of 509.7450. This means the 90 day average was 524.0031. The change for BMD to CRC was 3.45.

1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BMD529.82000 CRC
5 BMD2,649.10000 CRC
10 BMD5,298.20000 CRC
20 BMD10,596.40000 CRC
50 BMD26,491.00000 CRC
100 BMD52,982.00000 CRC
250 BMD132,455.00000 CRC
500 BMD264,910.00000 CRC
1000 BMD529,820.00000 CRC
2000 BMD1,059,640.00000 CRC
5000 BMD2,649,100.00000 CRC
10000 BMD5,298,200.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bermudan Dollar
1 CRC0.00189 BMD
5 CRC0.00944 BMD
10 CRC0.01887 BMD
20 CRC0.03775 BMD
50 CRC0.09437 BMD
100 CRC0.18874 BMD
250 CRC0.47186 BMD
500 CRC0.94372 BMD
1000 CRC1.88743 BMD
2000 CRC3.77486 BMD
5000 CRC9.43715 BMD
10000 CRC18.87430 BMD