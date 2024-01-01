Bermudan dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
376.955 bhd

1.000 BMD = 0.3770 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BMD0.37696 BHD
5 BMD1.88477 BHD
10 BMD3.76955 BHD
20 BMD7.53910 BHD
50 BMD18.84775 BHD
100 BMD37.69550 BHD
250 BMD94.23875 BHD
500 BMD188.47750 BHD
1000 BMD376.95500 BHD
2000 BMD753.91000 BHD
5000 BMD1,884.77500 BHD
10000 BMD3,769.55000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 BHD2.65284 BMD
5 BHD13.26420 BMD
10 BHD26.52840 BMD
20 BHD53.05680 BMD
50 BHD132.64200 BMD
100 BHD265.28400 BMD
250 BHD663.21000 BMD
500 BHD1,326.42000 BMD
1000 BHD2,652.84000 BMD
2000 BHD5,305.68000 BMD
5000 BHD13,264.20000 BMD
10000 BHD26,528.40000 BMD