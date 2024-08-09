10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BGN to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
224,734.00 uyu

лв1.000 BGN = $U22.47 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.730622.7306
Low22.196121.1881
Average22.409921.8775
Change1.25%5.97%
1 BGN to UYU stats

The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.7306 and a 30 day low of 22.1961. This means the 30 day average was 22.4099. The change for BGN to UYU was 1.25.

The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.7306 and a 90 day low of 21.1881. This means the 90 day average was 21.8775. The change for BGN to UYU was 5.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
1 BGN22.47340 UYU
5 BGN112.36700 UYU
10 BGN224.73400 UYU
20 BGN449.46800 UYU
50 BGN1,123.67000 UYU
100 BGN2,247.34000 UYU
250 BGN5,618.35000 UYU
500 BGN11,236.70000 UYU
1000 BGN22,473.40000 UYU
2000 BGN44,946.80000 UYU
5000 BGN112,367.00000 UYU
10000 BGN224,734.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 UYU0.04450 BGN
5 UYU0.22249 BGN
10 UYU0.44497 BGN
20 UYU0.88994 BGN
50 UYU2.22485 BGN
100 UYU4.44970 BGN
250 UYU11.12425 BGN
500 UYU22.24850 BGN
1000 UYU44.49700 BGN
2000 UYU88.99400 BGN
5000 UYU222.48500 BGN
10000 UYU444.97000 BGN