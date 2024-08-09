50 Bulgarian levs to Singapore dollars

Convert BGN to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
36.95 sgd

лв1.000 BGN = S$0.7389 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74930.7494
Low0.73730.7373
Average0.74480.7454
Change-1.06%-0.95%
1 BGN to SGD stats

The performance of BGN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7493 and a 30 day low of 0.7373. This means the 30 day average was 0.7448. The change for BGN to SGD was -1.06.

The performance of BGN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7494 and a 90 day low of 0.7373. This means the 90 day average was 0.7454. The change for BGN to SGD was -0.95.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Singapore Dollar
1 BGN0.73893 SGD
5 BGN3.69464 SGD
10 BGN7.38927 SGD
20 BGN14.77854 SGD
50 BGN36.94635 SGD
100 BGN73.89270 SGD
250 BGN184.73175 SGD
500 BGN369.46350 SGD
1000 BGN738.92700 SGD
2000 BGN1,477.85400 SGD
5000 BGN3,694.63500 SGD
10000 BGN7,389.27000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SGD1.35331 BGN
5 SGD6.76655 BGN
10 SGD13.53310 BGN
20 SGD27.06620 BGN
50 SGD67.66550 BGN
100 SGD135.33100 BGN
250 SGD338.32750 BGN
500 SGD676.65500 BGN
1000 SGD1,353.31000 BGN
2000 SGD2,706.62000 BGN
5000 SGD6,766.55000 BGN
10000 SGD13,533.10000 BGN