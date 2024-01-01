1 Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars

Convert BGN to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
31.46 mkd

лв1.000 BGN = ден31.46 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.776031.7760
Low31.413231.3974
Average31.501631.5029
Change-0.08%-0.19%
1 BGN to MKD stats

The performance of BGN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.7760 and a 30 day low of 31.4132. This means the 30 day average was 31.5016. The change for BGN to MKD was -0.08.

The performance of BGN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.7760 and a 90 day low of 31.3974. This means the 90 day average was 31.5029. The change for BGN to MKD was -0.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macedonian Denar
1 BGN31.46040 MKD
5 BGN157.30200 MKD
10 BGN314.60400 MKD
20 BGN629.20800 MKD
50 BGN1,573.02000 MKD
100 BGN3,146.04000 MKD
250 BGN7,865.10000 MKD
500 BGN15,730.20000 MKD
1000 BGN31,460.40000 MKD
2000 BGN62,920.80000 MKD
5000 BGN157,302.00000 MKD
10000 BGN314,604.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bulgarian Lev
1 MKD0.03179 BGN
5 MKD0.15893 BGN
10 MKD0.31786 BGN
20 MKD0.63572 BGN
50 MKD1.58930 BGN
100 MKD3.17860 BGN
250 MKD7.94650 BGN
500 MKD15.89300 BGN
1000 MKD31.78600 BGN
2000 MKD63.57200 BGN
5000 MKD158.93000 BGN
10000 MKD317.86000 BGN