Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars is currently 31.460 today, reflecting a -0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.993% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 31.845 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 31.408 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.953% decrease in value.