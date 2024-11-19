Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars is currently 31.518 today, reflecting a 0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.297% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 31.576 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 31.408 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.289% decrease in value.