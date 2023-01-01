2000 Macedonian denars to Bulgarian levs

Convert MKD to BGN at the real exchange rate

2000 mkd
63.47 bgn

1.00000 MKD = 0.03174 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.80791.36210.913451.642311.33931.51780.79321
1 ZAR0.053169110.07242170.04856740.087320.07120940.08069990.0421743
1 CAD0.7341613.80810.6706191.205720.9832611.114310.582344
1 EUR1.0947520.58991.4911611.797911.46621.661610.86835

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bulgarian Lev
1 MKD0.03174 BGN
5 MKD0.15868 BGN
10 MKD0.31735 BGN
20 MKD0.63471 BGN
50 MKD1.58678 BGN
100 MKD3.17355 BGN
250 MKD7.93387 BGN
500 MKD15.86775 BGN
1000 MKD31.73550 BGN
2000 MKD63.47100 BGN
5000 MKD158.67750 BGN
10000 MKD317.35500 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macedonian Denar
1 BGN31.51050 MKD
5 BGN157.55250 MKD
10 BGN315.10500 MKD
20 BGN630.21000 MKD
50 BGN1575.52500 MKD
100 BGN3151.05000 MKD
250 BGN7877.62500 MKD
500 BGN15755.25000 MKD
1000 BGN31510.50000 MKD
2000 BGN63021.00000 MKD
5000 BGN157552.50000 MKD
10000 BGN315105.00000 MKD