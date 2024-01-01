5 Bulgarian levs to Gambian dalasis

Convert BGN to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
193.56 gmd

лв1.000 BGN = D38.71 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
BGN to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.819438.8194
Low37.514936.9032
Average37.955237.6215
Change3.19%3.38%
1 BGN to GMD stats

The performance of BGN to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.8194 and a 30 day low of 37.5149. This means the 30 day average was 37.9552. The change for BGN to GMD was 3.19.

The performance of BGN to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.8194 and a 90 day low of 36.9032. This means the 90 day average was 37.6215. The change for BGN to GMD was 3.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.325
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gambian Dalasi
1 BGN38.71250 GMD
5 BGN193.56250 GMD
10 BGN387.12500 GMD
20 BGN774.25000 GMD
50 BGN1,935.62500 GMD
100 BGN3,871.25000 GMD
250 BGN9,678.12500 GMD
500 BGN19,356.25000 GMD
1000 BGN38,712.50000 GMD
2000 BGN77,425.00000 GMD
5000 BGN193,562.50000 GMD
10000 BGN387,125.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GMD0.02583 BGN
5 GMD0.12916 BGN
10 GMD0.25831 BGN
20 GMD0.51663 BGN
50 GMD1.29157 BGN
100 GMD2.58314 BGN
250 GMD6.45785 BGN
500 GMD12.91570 BGN
1000 GMD25.83140 BGN
2000 GMD51.66280 BGN
5000 GMD129.15700 BGN
10000 GMD258.31400 BGN