20 Gambian dalasis to Bulgarian levs

Convert GMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
0.53 bgn

1.00000 GMD = 0.02673 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.087690.57321.467881.633770.947218.7165
1 GBP1.1657711.26785105.5841.711151.904541.1042221.8184
1 USD0.919450.788737183.2781.349651.502180.870917.209
1 INR0.01104080.009471130.01200810.01620660.01803810.01045770.206645

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GMD0.02673 BGN
5 GMD0.13366 BGN
10 GMD0.26731 BGN
20 GMD0.53463 BGN
50 GMD1.33657 BGN
100 GMD2.67313 BGN
250 GMD6.68283 BGN
500 GMD13.36565 BGN
1000 GMD26.73130 BGN
2000 GMD53.46260 BGN
5000 GMD133.65650 BGN
10000 GMD267.31300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gambian Dalasi
1 BGN37.40930 GMD
5 BGN187.04650 GMD
10 BGN374.09300 GMD
20 BGN748.18600 GMD
50 BGN1870.46500 GMD
100 BGN3740.93000 GMD
250 BGN9352.32500 GMD
500 BGN18704.65000 GMD
1000 BGN37409.30000 GMD
2000 BGN74818.60000 GMD
5000 BGN187046.50000 GMD
10000 BGN374093.00000 GMD