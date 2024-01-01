5 Bulgarian levs to Bermudan dollars

Convert BGN to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
2.79 bmd

лв1.000 BGN = $0.5583 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
BGN to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56000.5600
Low0.55150.5461
Average0.55630.5534
Change0.83%1.39%
1 BGN to BMD stats

The performance of BGN to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5600 and a 30 day low of 0.5515. This means the 30 day average was 0.5563. The change for BGN to BMD was 0.83.

The performance of BGN to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5600 and a 90 day low of 0.5461. This means the 90 day average was 0.5534. The change for BGN to BMD was 1.39.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bermudan Dollar
1 BGN0.55835 BMD
5 BGN2.79174 BMD
10 BGN5.58347 BMD
20 BGN11.16694 BMD
50 BGN27.91735 BMD
100 BGN55.83470 BMD
250 BGN139.58675 BMD
500 BGN279.17350 BMD
1000 BGN558.34700 BMD
2000 BGN1,116.69400 BMD
5000 BGN2,791.73500 BMD
10000 BGN5,583.47000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BMD1.79100 BGN
5 BMD8.95500 BGN
10 BMD17.91000 BGN
20 BMD35.82000 BGN
50 BMD89.55000 BGN
100 BMD179.10000 BGN
250 BMD447.75000 BGN
500 BMD895.50000 BGN
1000 BMD1,791.00000 BGN
2000 BMD3,582.00000 BGN
5000 BMD8,955.00000 BGN
10000 BMD17,910.00000 BGN