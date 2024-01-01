250 Bermudan dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
447.86 bgn

$1.000 BMD = лв1.791 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81331.8311
Low1.78571.7857
Average1.79721.8070
Change-0.42%-1.35%
1 BMD to BGN stats

The performance of BMD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8133 and a 30 day low of 1.7857. This means the 30 day average was 1.7972. The change for BMD to BGN was -0.42.

The performance of BMD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8311 and a 90 day low of 1.7857. This means the 90 day average was 1.8070. The change for BMD to BGN was -1.35.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BMD1.79145 BGN
5 BMD8.95725 BGN
10 BMD17.91450 BGN
20 BMD35.82900 BGN
50 BMD89.57250 BGN
100 BMD179.14500 BGN
250 BMD447.86250 BGN
500 BMD895.72500 BGN
1000 BMD1,791.45000 BGN
2000 BMD3,582.90000 BGN
5000 BMD8,957.25000 BGN
10000 BMD17,914.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bermudan Dollar
1 BGN0.55821 BMD
5 BGN2.79104 BMD
10 BGN5.58207 BMD
20 BGN11.16414 BMD
50 BGN27.91035 BMD
100 BGN55.82070 BMD
250 BGN139.55175 BMD
500 BGN279.10350 BMD
1000 BGN558.20700 BMD
2000 BGN1,116.41400 BMD
5000 BGN2,791.03500 BMD
10000 BGN5,582.07000 BMD