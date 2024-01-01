5 Bangladeshi takas to Singapore dollars

Convert BDT to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.06 sgd

Tk1.000 BDT = S$0.01127 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
BDT to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0116
Low0.01130.0113
Average0.01140.0115
Change-1.80%-2.87%
1 BDT to SGD stats

The performance of BDT to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for BDT to SGD was -1.80.

The performance of BDT to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0116 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for BDT to SGD was -2.87.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Singapore Dollar
1 BDT0.01127 SGD
5 BDT0.05636 SGD
10 BDT0.11273 SGD
20 BDT0.22546 SGD
50 BDT0.56364 SGD
100 BDT1.12728 SGD
250 BDT2.81820 SGD
500 BDT5.63640 SGD
1000 BDT11.27280 SGD
2000 BDT22.54560 SGD
5000 BDT56.36400 SGD
10000 BDT112.72800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SGD88.70880 BDT
5 SGD443.54400 BDT
10 SGD887.08800 BDT
20 SGD1,774.17600 BDT
50 SGD4,435.44000 BDT
100 SGD8,870.88000 BDT
250 SGD22,177.20000 BDT
500 SGD44,354.40000 BDT
1000 SGD88,708.80000 BDT
2000 SGD177,417.60000 BDT
5000 SGD443,544.00000 BDT
10000 SGD887,088.00000 BDT