Bangladeshi taka to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Singapore dollars is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.252% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.