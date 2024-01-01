20 Bangladeshi takas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BDT to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.052 kwd

Tk1.000 BDT = ك0.002607 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
BDT to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00260.0026
Change0.09%-1.06%
1 BDT to KWD stats

The performance of BDT to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for BDT to KWD was 0.09.

The performance of BDT to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for BDT to KWD was -1.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2650.78483.9471.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5390.85691.6781.57.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1820.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BDT0.00261 KWD
5 BDT0.01303 KWD
10 BDT0.02607 KWD
20 BDT0.05214 KWD
50 BDT0.13035 KWD
100 BDT0.26069 KWD
250 BDT0.65173 KWD
500 BDT1.30346 KWD
1000 BDT2.60691 KWD
2000 BDT5.21382 KWD
5000 BDT13.03455 KWD
10000 BDT26.06910 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KWD383.59600 BDT
5 KWD1,917.98000 BDT
10 KWD3,835.96000 BDT
20 KWD7,671.92000 BDT
50 KWD19,179.80000 BDT
100 KWD38,359.60000 BDT
250 KWD95,899.00000 BDT
500 KWD191,798.00000 BDT
1000 KWD383,596.00000 BDT
2000 KWD767,192.00000 BDT
5000 KWD1,917,980.00000 BDT
10000 KWD3,835,960.00000 BDT