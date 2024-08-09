Bangladeshi taka to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.329% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.322% increase in value.