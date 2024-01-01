2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BDT to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
256.36 ghs

Tk1.000 BDT = GH¢0.1282 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
BDT to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12820.1282
Low0.12510.1169
Average0.12620.1227
Change2.46%9.54%
1 BDT to GHS stats

The performance of BDT to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1282 and a 30 day low of 0.1251. This means the 30 day average was 0.1262. The change for BDT to GHS was 2.46.

The performance of BDT to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1282 and a 90 day low of 0.1169. This means the 90 day average was 0.1227. The change for BDT to GHS was 9.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.5257.2640.78383.9461.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.5350.85691.6741.4997.828
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6710.51555.2240.9034.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BDT0.12818 GHS
5 BDT0.64089 GHS
10 BDT1.28178 GHS
20 BDT2.56356 GHS
50 BDT6.40890 GHS
100 BDT12.81780 GHS
250 BDT32.04450 GHS
500 BDT64.08900 GHS
1000 BDT128.17800 GHS
2000 BDT256.35600 GHS
5000 BDT640.89000 GHS
10000 BDT1,281.78000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GHS7.80166 BDT
5 GHS39.00830 BDT
10 GHS78.01660 BDT
20 GHS156.03320 BDT
50 GHS390.08300 BDT
100 GHS780.16600 BDT
250 GHS1,950.41500 BDT
500 GHS3,900.83000 BDT
1000 GHS7,801.66000 BDT
2000 GHS15,603.32000 BDT
5000 GHS39,008.30000 BDT
10000 GHS78,016.60000 BDT