Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Brazilian reais today

Convert BAM to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,791.90 brl

1.000 BAM = 2.792 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08590.2251.4761.6650.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.27105.571.7271.9481.1321.377
1 USD0.9210.787183.1291.361.5340.8916.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Brazilian Real
1 BAM2.79190 BRL
5 BAM13.95950 BRL
10 BAM27.91900 BRL
20 BAM55.83800 BRL
50 BAM139.59500 BRL
100 BAM279.19000 BRL
250 BAM697.97500 BRL
500 BAM1,395.95000 BRL
1000 BAM2,791.90000 BRL
2000 BAM5,583.80000 BRL
5000 BAM13,959.50000 BRL
10000 BAM27,919.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BRL0.35818 BAM
5 BRL1.79090 BAM
10 BRL3.58179 BAM
20 BRL7.16358 BAM
50 BRL17.90895 BAM
100 BRL35.81790 BAM
250 BRL89.54475 BAM
500 BRL179.08950 BAM
1000 BRL358.17900 BAM
2000 BRL716.35800 BAM
5000 BRL1,790.89500 BAM
10000 BRL3,581.79000 BAM