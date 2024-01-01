Azerbaijani manats to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert AZN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
2,159.56 aed

1.000 AZN = 2.160 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AZN2.15956 AED
5 AZN10.79780 AED
10 AZN21.59560 AED
20 AZN43.19120 AED
50 AZN107.97800 AED
100 AZN215.95600 AED
250 AZN539.89000 AED
500 AZN1,079.78000 AED
1000 AZN2,159.56000 AED
2000 AZN4,319.12000 AED
5000 AZN10,797.80000 AED
10000 AZN21,595.60000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AED0.46306 AZN
5 AED2.31529 AZN
10 AED4.63057 AZN
20 AED9.26114 AZN
50 AED23.15285 AZN
100 AED46.30570 AZN
250 AED115.76425 AZN
500 AED231.52850 AZN
1000 AED463.05700 AZN
2000 AED926.11400 AZN
5000 AED2,315.28500 AZN
10000 AED4,630.57000 AZN