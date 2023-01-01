Azerbaijani manats to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

1000 azn
2160.53 aed

1.00000 AZN = 2.16053 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AZN2.16053 AED
5 AZN10.80265 AED
10 AZN21.60530 AED
20 AZN43.21060 AED
50 AZN108.02650 AED
100 AZN216.05300 AED
250 AZN540.13250 AED
500 AZN1080.26500 AED
1000 AZN2160.53000 AED
2000 AZN4321.06000 AED
5000 AZN10802.65000 AED
10000 AZN21605.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AED0.46285 AZN
5 AED2.31425 AZN
10 AED4.62850 AZN
20 AED9.25700 AZN
50 AED23.14250 AZN
100 AED46.28500 AZN
250 AED115.71250 AZN
500 AED231.42500 AZN
1000 AED462.85000 AZN
2000 AED925.70000 AZN
5000 AED2314.25000 AZN
10000 AED4628.50000 AZN