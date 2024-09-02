Azerbaijani manat to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 2.160 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 2.162 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.159 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.098% decrease in value.