1,000 awg
1,508.38 xcd

1.000 AWG = 1.508 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Aruban florins to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AWG1.50838 XCD
5 AWG7.54190 XCD
10 AWG15.08380 XCD
20 AWG30.16760 XCD
50 AWG75.41900 XCD
100 AWG150.83800 XCD
250 AWG377.09500 XCD
500 AWG754.19000 XCD
1000 AWG1,508.38000 XCD
2000 AWG3,016.76000 XCD
5000 AWG7,541.90000 XCD
10000 AWG15,083.80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 XCD0.66296 AWG
5 XCD3.31482 AWG
10 XCD6.62963 AWG
20 XCD13.25926 AWG
50 XCD33.14815 AWG
100 XCD66.29630 AWG
250 XCD165.74075 AWG
500 XCD331.48150 AWG
1000 XCD662.96300 AWG
2000 XCD1,325.92600 AWG
5000 XCD3,314.81500 AWG
10000 XCD6,629.63000 AWG