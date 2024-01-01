Aruban florins to Hungarian forints today

Convert AWG to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
203,060 huf

1.000 AWG = 203.1 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3630.5130.6011.080.877
1 CAD0.7351.127113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Hungarian Forint
1 AWG203.06000 HUF
5 AWG1,015.30000 HUF
10 AWG2,030.60000 HUF
20 AWG4,061.20000 HUF
50 AWG10,153.00000 HUF
100 AWG20,306.00000 HUF
250 AWG50,765.00000 HUF
500 AWG101,530.00000 HUF
1000 AWG203,060.00000 HUF
2000 AWG406,120.00000 HUF
5000 AWG1,015,300.00000 HUF
10000 AWG2,030,600.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Aruban Florin
2000 HUF9.84932 AWG
5000 HUF24.62330 AWG
10000 HUF49.24660 AWG
15000 HUF73.86990 AWG
20000 HUF98.49320 AWG
30000 HUF147.73980 AWG
40000 HUF196.98640 AWG
50000 HUF246.23300 AWG
60000 HUF295.47960 AWG
100000 HUF492.46600 AWG
150000 HUF738.69900 AWG
200000 HUF984.93200 AWG