Aruban florins to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert AWG to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,357.84 gtq

1.000 AWG = 4.358 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AWG4.35784 GTQ
5 AWG21.78920 GTQ
10 AWG43.57840 GTQ
20 AWG87.15680 GTQ
50 AWG217.89200 GTQ
100 AWG435.78400 GTQ
250 AWG1,089.46000 GTQ
500 AWG2,178.92000 GTQ
1000 AWG4,357.84000 GTQ
2000 AWG8,715.68000 GTQ
5000 AWG21,789.20000 GTQ
10000 AWG43,578.40000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Aruban Florin
1 GTQ0.22947 AWG
5 GTQ1.14736 AWG
10 GTQ2.29472 AWG
20 GTQ4.58944 AWG
50 GTQ11.47360 AWG
100 GTQ22.94720 AWG
250 GTQ57.36800 AWG
500 GTQ114.73600 AWG
1000 GTQ229.47200 AWG
2000 GTQ458.94400 AWG
5000 GTQ1,147.36000 AWG
10000 GTQ2,294.72000 AWG