1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Aruban florins

Convert GTQ to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 gtq
231.07 awg

1.00000 GTQ = 0.23107 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856051.0876590.56321.467781.629440.945218.7079
1 GBP1.1681611.27055105.7921.714611.903451.1041421.8538
1 USD0.919450.787061183.2651.34951.498130.8690517.2003
1 INR0.0110420.009452480.012009810.01620730.01799230.01043720.206573

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Aruban Florin
1 GTQ0.23107 AWG
5 GTQ1.15537 AWG
10 GTQ2.31074 AWG
20 GTQ4.62148 AWG
50 GTQ11.55370 AWG
100 GTQ23.10740 AWG
250 GTQ57.76850 AWG
500 GTQ115.53700 AWG
1000 GTQ231.07400 AWG
2000 GTQ462.14800 AWG
5000 GTQ1155.37000 AWG
10000 GTQ2310.74000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AWG4.32762 GTQ
5 AWG21.63810 GTQ
10 AWG43.27620 GTQ
20 AWG86.55240 GTQ
50 AWG216.38100 GTQ
100 AWG432.76200 GTQ
250 AWG1081.90500 GTQ
500 AWG2163.81000 GTQ
1000 AWG4327.62000 GTQ
2000 AWG8655.24000 GTQ
5000 AWG21638.10000 GTQ
10000 AWG43276.20000 GTQ