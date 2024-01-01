Argentine pesos to Seychellois rupees today

Convert ARS to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
15.73 scr

1.000 ARS = 0.01573 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2521.4761.6640.96618.273
1 GBP1.1711.271105.611.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 ARS0.01573 SCR
5 ARS0.07867 SCR
10 ARS0.15733 SCR
20 ARS0.31467 SCR
50 ARS0.78667 SCR
100 ARS1.57334 SCR
250 ARS3.93335 SCR
500 ARS7.86670 SCR
1000 ARS15.73340 SCR
2000 ARS31.46680 SCR
5000 ARS78.66700 SCR
10000 ARS157.33400 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 SCR63.55930 ARS
5 SCR317.79650 ARS
10 SCR635.59300 ARS
20 SCR1,271.18600 ARS
50 SCR3,177.96500 ARS
100 SCR6,355.93000 ARS
250 SCR15,889.82500 ARS
500 SCR31,779.65000 ARS
1000 SCR63,559.30000 ARS
2000 SCR127,118.60000 ARS
5000 SCR317,796.50000 ARS
10000 SCR635,593.00000 ARS