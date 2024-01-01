Argentine pesos to Mexican pesos today

Convert ARS to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
19.72 mxn

1.000 ARS = 0.01972 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.360.92118.9491.34418.9490.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3650.87712.3650.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9380.98813.9380.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mexican Peso
1 ARS0.01972 MXN
5 ARS0.09859 MXN
10 ARS0.19718 MXN
20 ARS0.39437 MXN
50 ARS0.98592 MXN
100 ARS1.97183 MXN
250 ARS4.92958 MXN
500 ARS9.85915 MXN
1000 ARS19.71830 MXN
2000 ARS39.43660 MXN
5000 ARS98.59150 MXN
10000 ARS197.18300 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 MXN50.71440 ARS
5 MXN253.57200 ARS
10 MXN507.14400 ARS
20 MXN1,014.28800 ARS
50 MXN2,535.72000 ARS
100 MXN5,071.44000 ARS
250 MXN12,678.60000 ARS
500 MXN25,357.20000 ARS
1000 MXN50,714.40000 ARS
2000 MXN101,428.80000 ARS
5000 MXN253,572.00000 ARS
10000 MXN507,144.00000 ARS