1,000 ars
160.73 isk

1.000 ARS = 0.1607 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 ARS0.16073 ISK
5 ARS0.80363 ISK
10 ARS1.60725 ISK
20 ARS3.21450 ISK
50 ARS8.03625 ISK
100 ARS16.07250 ISK
250 ARS40.18125 ISK
500 ARS80.36250 ISK
1000 ARS160.72500 ISK
2000 ARS321.45000 ISK
5000 ARS803.62500 ISK
10000 ARS1,607.25000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Argentine Peso
1 ISK6.22179 ARS
5 ISK31.10895 ARS
10 ISK62.21790 ARS
20 ISK124.43580 ARS
50 ISK311.08950 ARS
100 ISK622.17900 ARS
250 ISK1,555.44750 ARS
500 ISK3,110.89500 ARS
1000 ISK6,221.79000 ARS
2000 ISK12,443.58000 ARS
5000 ISK31,108.95000 ARS
10000 ISK62,217.90000 ARS