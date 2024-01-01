Argentine pesos to Indian rupees today

Convert ARS to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
97.40 inr

1.000 ARS = 0.09740 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2291.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6031.7281.9481.13121.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1031.3591.5330.8916.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 ARS0.09740 INR
5 ARS0.48701 INR
10 ARS0.97402 INR
20 ARS1.94804 INR
50 ARS4.87009 INR
100 ARS9.74018 INR
250 ARS24.35045 INR
500 ARS48.70090 INR
1000 ARS97.40180 INR
2000 ARS194.80360 INR
5000 ARS487.00900 INR
10000 ARS974.01800 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 INR10.26680 ARS
5 INR51.33400 ARS
10 INR102.66800 ARS
20 INR205.33600 ARS
50 INR513.34000 ARS
100 INR1,026.68000 ARS
250 INR2,566.70000 ARS
500 INR5,133.40000 ARS
1000 INR10,266.80000 ARS
2000 INR20,533.60000 ARS
5000 INR51,334.00000 ARS
10000 INR102,668.00000 ARS