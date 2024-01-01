Argentine pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert ARS to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
119.42 cve

1.000 ARS = 0.1194 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ARS0.11942 CVE
5 ARS0.59711 CVE
10 ARS1.19422 CVE
20 ARS2.38844 CVE
50 ARS5.97110 CVE
100 ARS11.94220 CVE
250 ARS29.85550 CVE
500 ARS59.71100 CVE
1000 ARS119.42200 CVE
2000 ARS238.84400 CVE
5000 ARS597.11000 CVE
10000 ARS1,194.22000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Argentine Peso
1 CVE8.37368 ARS
5 CVE41.86840 ARS
10 CVE83.73680 ARS
20 CVE167.47360 ARS
50 CVE418.68400 ARS
100 CVE837.36800 ARS
250 CVE2,093.42000 ARS
500 CVE4,186.84000 ARS
1000 CVE8,373.68000 ARS
2000 CVE16,747.36000 ARS
5000 CVE41,868.40000 ARS
10000 CVE83,736.80000 ARS