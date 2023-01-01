10 thousand Argentine pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert ARS to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 ars
2,815.92 cve

1.00000 ARS = 0.28159 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86321.0908590.9361.47751.651430.9539518.952
1 GBP1.1584811.2637105.3451.711621.91311.1051321.955
1 USD0.91670.791327183.36251.354451.513890.874517.3736
1 INR0.01099670.00949260.011995810.01624770.01816030.01049030.20841

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ARS0.28159 CVE
5 ARS1.40796 CVE
10 ARS2.81592 CVE
20 ARS5.63184 CVE
50 ARS14.07960 CVE
100 ARS28.15920 CVE
250 ARS70.39800 CVE
500 ARS140.79600 CVE
1000 ARS281.59200 CVE
2000 ARS563.18400 CVE
5000 ARS1407.96000 CVE
10000 ARS2815.92000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Argentine Peso
1 CVE3.55124 ARS
5 CVE17.75620 ARS
10 CVE35.51240 ARS
20 CVE71.02480 ARS
50 CVE177.56200 ARS
100 CVE355.12400 ARS
250 CVE887.81000 ARS
500 CVE1775.62000 ARS
1000 CVE3551.24000 ARS
2000 CVE7102.48000 ARS
5000 CVE17756.20000 ARS
10000 CVE35512.40000 ARS