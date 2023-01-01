10 Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

Convert AOA to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
3.37 pkr

1.00000 AOA = 0.33738 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86291.090790.88691.477241.650330.953818.9563
1 GBP1.1588811.264105.3281.711961.912541.1053421.9682
1 USD0.916850.791139183.3291.35441.513090.874517.3799
1 INR0.01100270.009494160.012000610.01625360.0181580.01049450.20857

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.33738 PKR
5 AOA1.68690 PKR
10 AOA3.37380 PKR
20 AOA6.74760 PKR
50 AOA16.86900 PKR
100 AOA33.73800 PKR
250 AOA84.34500 PKR
500 AOA168.69000 PKR
1000 AOA337.38000 PKR
2000 AOA674.76000 PKR
5000 AOA1686.90000 PKR
10000 AOA3373.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR2.96402 AOA
5 PKR14.82010 AOA
10 PKR29.64020 AOA
20 PKR59.28040 AOA
50 PKR148.20100 AOA
100 PKR296.40200 AOA
250 PKR741.00500 AOA
500 PKR1482.01000 AOA
1000 PKR2964.02000 AOA
2000 PKR5928.04000 AOA
5000 PKR14820.10000 AOA
10000 PKR29640.20000 AOA