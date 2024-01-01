Armenian drams to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 amd
61,795 vnd

1.000 AMD = 61.80 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
1 AMD61.79500 VND
5 AMD308.97500 VND
10 AMD617.95000 VND
20 AMD1,235.90000 VND
50 AMD3,089.75000 VND
100 AMD6,179.50000 VND
250 AMD15,448.75000 VND
500 AMD30,897.50000 VND
1000 AMD61,795.00000 VND
2000 AMD123,590.00000 VND
5000 AMD308,975.00000 VND
10000 AMD617,950.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Armenian Dram
1 VND0.01618 AMD
5 VND0.08091 AMD
10 VND0.16183 AMD
20 VND0.32365 AMD
50 VND0.80913 AMD
100 VND1.61825 AMD
250 VND4.04562 AMD
500 VND8.09125 AMD
1000 VND16.18250 AMD
2000 VND32.36500 AMD
5000 VND80.91250 AMD
10000 VND161.82500 AMD