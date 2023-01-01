Armenian drams to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert AMD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
60,287 vnd

1.00000 AMD = 60.28660 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.084990.29581.486481.670360.964718.7477
1 GBP1.1431211.24015103.2171.699191.909391.1027721.4305
1 USD0.921750.806354183.22961.370151.539650.8891517.2806
1 INR0.01107470.009688310.01201510.01646230.01849880.01068310.207626

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
1 AMD60.28660 VND
5 AMD301.43300 VND
10 AMD602.86600 VND
20 AMD1205.73200 VND
50 AMD3014.33000 VND
100 AMD6028.66000 VND
250 AMD15071.65000 VND
500 AMD30143.30000 VND
1000 AMD60286.60000 VND
2000 AMD120573.20000 VND
5000 AMD301433.00000 VND
10000 AMD602866.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Armenian Dram
1 VND0.01659 AMD
5 VND0.08294 AMD
10 VND0.16587 AMD
20 VND0.33175 AMD
50 VND0.82937 AMD
100 VND1.65874 AMD
250 VND4.14685 AMD
500 VND8.29370 AMD
1000 VND16.58740 AMD
2000 VND33.17480 AMD
5000 VND82.93700 AMD
10000 VND165.87400 AMD