Armenian dram to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Vietnamese dongs is currently 64.116 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.454% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 64.438 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 63.858 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.