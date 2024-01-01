1 million Vietnamese dongs to Armenian drams
Convert VND to AMD at the real exchange rate
VND to AMD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.01521 AMD
0
|1 VND to AMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0158
|0.0158
|Low
|0.0152
|0.0152
|Average
|0.0156
|0.0156
|Change
|-3.70%
|-0.64%
1 VND to AMD stats
The performance of VND to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0156. The change for VND to AMD was -3.70.
The performance of VND to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0156. The change for VND to AMD was -0.64.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Armenian drams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Armenian Dram
|1000 VND
|15.21360 AMD
|2000 VND
|30.42720 AMD
|5000 VND
|76.06800 AMD
|10000 VND
|152.13600 AMD
|20000 VND
|304.27200 AMD
|50000 VND
|760.68000 AMD
|100000 VND
|1,521.36000 AMD
|200000 VND
|3,042.72000 AMD
|500000 VND
|7,606.80000 AMD
|1000000 VND
|15,213.60000 AMD
|2000000 VND
|30,427.20000 AMD
|5000000 VND
|76,068.00000 AMD
|Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AMD
|65.73080 VND
|5 AMD
|328.65400 VND
|10 AMD
|657.30800 VND
|20 AMD
|1,314.61600 VND
|50 AMD
|3,286.54000 VND
|100 AMD
|6,573.08000 VND
|250 AMD
|16,432.70000 VND
|500 AMD
|32,865.40000 VND
|1000 AMD
|65,730.80000 VND
|2000 AMD
|131,461.60000 VND
|5000 AMD
|328,654.00000 VND
|10000 AMD
|657,308.00000 VND