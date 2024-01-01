Convert VND to AMD at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000000 Vietnamese dongs to Armenian drams
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Armenian drams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Armenian Dram
|1000 VND
|15,24690 AMD
|2000 VND
|30,49380 AMD
|5000 VND
|76,23450 AMD
|10000 VND
|152,46900 AMD
|20000 VND
|304,93800 AMD
|50000 VND
|762,34500 AMD
|100000 VND
|1.524,69000 AMD
|200000 VND
|3.049,38000 AMD
|500000 VND
|7.623,45000 AMD
|1000000 VND
|15.246,90000 AMD
|2000000 VND
|30.493,80000 AMD
|5000000 VND
|76.234,50000 AMD
|Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AMD
|65,58700 VND
|5 AMD
|327,93500 VND
|10 AMD
|655,87000 VND
|20 AMD
|1.311,74000 VND
|50 AMD
|3.279,35000 VND
|100 AMD
|6.558,70000 VND
|250 AMD
|16.396,75000 VND
|500 AMD
|32.793,50000 VND
|1000 AMD
|65.587,00000 VND
|2000 AMD
|131.174,00000 VND
|5000 AMD
|327.935,00000 VND
|10000 AMD
|655.870,00000 VND