Armenian drams to Serbian dinars today

Convert AMD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
269.05 rsd

1.000 AMD = 0.2690 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6561.7271.9471.1321.356
1 USD0.920.786183.0791.3581.5310.88916.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Serbian Dinar
1 AMD0.26905 RSD
5 AMD1.34524 RSD
10 AMD2.69047 RSD
20 AMD5.38094 RSD
50 AMD13.45235 RSD
100 AMD26.90470 RSD
250 AMD67.26175 RSD
500 AMD134.52350 RSD
1000 AMD269.04700 RSD
2000 AMD538.09400 RSD
5000 AMD1,345.23500 RSD
10000 AMD2,690.47000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 RSD3.71682 AMD
5 RSD18.58410 AMD
10 RSD37.16820 AMD
20 RSD74.33640 AMD
50 RSD185.84100 AMD
100 RSD371.68200 AMD
250 RSD929.20500 AMD
500 RSD1,858.41000 AMD
1000 RSD3,716.82000 AMD
2000 RSD7,433.64000 AMD
5000 RSD18,584.10000 AMD
10000 RSD37,168.20000 AMD