1.00000 AMD = 0.26824 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Serbian Dinar
1 AMD0.26824 RSD
5 AMD1.34122 RSD
10 AMD2.68244 RSD
20 AMD5.36488 RSD
50 AMD13.41220 RSD
100 AMD26.82440 RSD
250 AMD67.06100 RSD
500 AMD134.12200 RSD
1000 AMD268.24400 RSD
2000 AMD536.48800 RSD
5000 AMD1341.22000 RSD
10000 AMD2682.44000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 RSD3.72795 AMD
5 RSD18.63975 AMD
10 RSD37.27950 AMD
20 RSD74.55900 AMD
50 RSD186.39750 AMD
100 RSD372.79500 AMD
250 RSD931.98750 AMD
500 RSD1863.97500 AMD
1000 RSD3727.95000 AMD
2000 RSD7455.90000 AMD
5000 RSD18639.75000 AMD
10000 RSD37279.50000 AMD