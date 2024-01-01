500 Armenian drams to Serbian dinars

Convert AMD to RSD at the real exchange rate

500 amd
136.45 rsd

֏1.000 AMD = РСД0.2729 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
AMD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 AMD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27670.2826
Low0.26970.2697
Average0.27350.2774
Change-1.19%-1.57%
1 AMD to RSD stats

The performance of AMD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2767 and a 30 day low of 0.2697. This means the 30 day average was 0.2735. The change for AMD to RSD was -1.19.

The performance of AMD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2826 and a 90 day low of 0.2697. This means the 90 day average was 0.2774. The change for AMD to RSD was -1.57.

How to convert Armenian drams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Serbian Dinar
1 AMD0.27290 RSD
5 AMD1.36448 RSD
10 AMD2.72895 RSD
20 AMD5.45790 RSD
50 AMD13.64475 RSD
100 AMD27.28950 RSD
250 AMD68.22375 RSD
500 AMD136.44750 RSD
1000 AMD272.89500 RSD
2000 AMD545.79000 RSD
5000 AMD1,364.47500 RSD
10000 AMD2,728.95000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 RSD3.66441 AMD
5 RSD18.32205 AMD
10 RSD36.64410 AMD
20 RSD73.28820 AMD
50 RSD183.22050 AMD
100 RSD366.44100 AMD
250 RSD916.10250 AMD
500 RSD1,832.20500 AMD
1000 RSD3,664.41000 AMD
2000 RSD7,328.82000 AMD
5000 RSD18,322.05000 AMD
10000 RSD36,644.10000 AMD