Armenian drams to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert AMD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
1.96 imp

1.000 AMD = 0.001961 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6711.7271.9471.13121.349
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Isle of Man pound
1 AMD0.00196 IMP
5 AMD0.00981 IMP
10 AMD0.01961 IMP
20 AMD0.03923 IMP
50 AMD0.09807 IMP
100 AMD0.19614 IMP
250 AMD0.49036 IMP
500 AMD0.98071 IMP
1000 AMD1.96142 IMP
2000 AMD3.92284 IMP
5000 AMD9.80710 IMP
10000 AMD19.61420 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Armenian Dram
1 IMP509.83400 AMD
5 IMP2,549.17000 AMD
10 IMP5,098.34000 AMD
20 IMP10,196.68000 AMD
50 IMP25,491.70000 AMD
100 IMP50,983.40000 AMD
250 IMP127,458.50000 AMD
500 IMP254,917.00000 AMD
1000 IMP509,834.00000 AMD
2000 IMP1,019,668.00000 AMD
5000 IMP2,549,170.00000 AMD
10000 IMP5,098,340.00000 AMD