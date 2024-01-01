Armenian drams to Georgian laris today

Convert AMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
6.76 gel

1.000 AMD = 0.006761 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3061.4761.6640.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7131.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00676 GEL
5 AMD0.03381 GEL
10 AMD0.06761 GEL
20 AMD0.13523 GEL
50 AMD0.33806 GEL
100 AMD0.67613 GEL
250 AMD1.69032 GEL
500 AMD3.38063 GEL
1000 AMD6.76126 GEL
2000 AMD13.52252 GEL
5000 AMD33.80630 GEL
10000 AMD67.61260 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL147.90100 AMD
5 GEL739.50500 AMD
10 GEL1,479.01000 AMD
20 GEL2,958.02000 AMD
50 GEL7,395.05000 AMD
100 GEL14,790.10000 AMD
250 GEL36,975.25000 AMD
500 GEL73,950.50000 AMD
1000 GEL147,901.00000 AMD
2000 GEL295,802.00000 AMD
5000 GEL739,505.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1,479,010.00000 AMD